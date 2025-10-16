NASON  MSONI SAYS HICHILEMA WILL LOSE  THE PRESIDENCY IN 2026

MSONI SAYS HICHILEMA WILL LOSE THE PRESIDENCY IN 2026



The assertion by Mr Hichilema that he has been told that he will win the Presidency but will lose both MPs and Councillors fell far short of the truth.



Truth be-told he will lose the Presidency too. It is highly unlikely that voters would vote against his MPs and Councillors but instead settle for Mr Hichilema as President.





The general voting pattern for most voters is that they usually vote for the same political party starting with the councillors, MPs and the President in that order. To imagine that voters vote against your MPs and Councillors but then decide to vote for you as President is living in an imaginary world.





Arguably the persons or institutions of state that informed Mr Hichilema that he is going to win the Presidency in the 2026 elections was by far less candid and honest in their report. It is obvious to any right thinking person that Mr Hichilema didn’t get the correct perspective that is obtaining on the ground.





Clearly,the unsolicited truth is that he will miserably lose the presidency too.

In a nutshell, it is a political disaster in the waiting for Mr Hichilema.



Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress APC