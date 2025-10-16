NASON  MSONI SAYS HICHILEMA WILL LOSE  THE PRESIDENCY IN 2026

MSONI SAYS HICHILEMA WILL LOSE THE PRESIDENCY IN 2026
The assertion by Mr Hichilema that he has been told that he will win the Presidency but will lose both MPs and Councillors fell far short of the truth.
Truth be-told he will lose the Presidency too. It is highly unlikely that voters would vote against his MPs and Councillors but instead settle for Mr Hichilema as President.
The general voting pattern for most voters is that they usually vote for the same political party starting with the councillors, MPs and the President in that order. To imagine that voters vote against your MPs and Councillors but then decide to vote for you as President is living in an imaginary world.
Arguably the persons or institutions of state that informed Mr Hichilema that he is going to win the Presidency in the 2026 elections was by far less candid and honest in their report. It is obvious to any right thinking person that Mr Hichilema didn’t get the correct perspective that is obtaining on the ground.
Clearly,the unsolicited truth is that he will miserably lose the presidency too.
In a nutshell, it is a political disaster in the waiting for Mr Hichilema.
Nasson Msoni
President
All Peoples Congress APC
Yeah right…and my left is actually my hand too….
Mr. Msoni, my advice to you and the rest of the opposition is the same.
it is time to move beyond spending valuable time attacking President HH. Instead of focusing on criticism, I urge you to take a more constructive approach.
Recommended Steps for Opposition Parties
1. Present Your Party Manifesto: Share with the public the principles, objectives, and plans that define your party. Let Zambians understand what your party stands for and intends to achieve.
2. Offer Alternative Policies: Convince the Zambian people by outlining what policies you would implement differently if allowed to govern. Clearly articulate how your approach would improve the current situation.
3. Introduce a Shadow Cabinet: Demonstrate your readiness to govern by providing a shadow cabinet. This will allow citizens to see who would be responsible for various sectors under your leadership.
4. Present a 2026 Alternative Budget: Share a proposed budget for 2026, showcasing your party’s priorities and how you plan to allocate resources to address the country’s needs.
Currently, discourse primarily consists of persistent and unproductive criticism, which is beginning to sound like the incessant buzzing of mosquitoes—irritating and devoid of substance. This approach has become tiresome to the public.
Therefore, I strongly encourage all opposition parties to shift from mere criticism to providing tangible alternatives and meaningful contributions to the national conversation.
I have a different view my elder brother.Iam so sure that President Hakainde Hichilema will win this coming election of 2026.
Reasons:
* The youths of this country love him so much because practically he has employed them in large numbers and he is still promising to employ more and the youths don’t doubt him since he is the first President ever to employ youths in large numbers and in short space of time, the youths are the majority in this country.
* The parents are happy too based on the first point and social cash transfer moneys as well as skills training offered to the young ones.
*Agriculture support programs are done accordingly.
*Teachers and medical workers are happy particularly in the rural areas and they do interact with the community accordingly.
*The CDF has changed the face of the rural even where the MPs didn’t do a lot, but the difference can be seen because of HH and his government.UPND remains attractive throughout the country.
*The new NAPSA payment system has exited people and it is Hakainde’s brain child initiative which came as a campaign promise and later implemented when he was voted in office.Most of his campaign promises have been achieved.
*There is just a lot that I have left out that the President has done with his government, for the people of this country.You can imagine I left out meal allowances for University students and now even the Secondary and primary schools have meals at schools because of this gallant leader God gave us.
* Let me stop on the achievements and look at Presidential hopefuls.I don’t want to mention their names due to respect and some are not sure if they will be adopted.
*The confusion in some opposition political parties is dramatic such that it has created some amusing or laughable acts.It is actually some kind of entertainment.
* Some Presidential hopefuls are not different from my elder brother Mulyokela in terms of vision and rhetorical aspect.You can imagine someone celebrating some kind of coup happening in a certain country.And this man wants to be President.The other Presidential hopeful may not have been domiciled in Zambia continuously for the period of ten years.
* This other political party has been in and out of court for so long even affecting the much talked alliance which has no leadership.
My elder brother I will look for your number and call you to make an appointment we meet and chat, you are still my brother even if we differ on political opinion.
Otherwise HH has no serious Presidential competitor who can raise some heartbeat.The 2026 Presidential election shall be the waste in terms of competition as it shall be a walk over for HH.It will be like playing football with a team that has no goal keeper.
And there is no good reason to vote out HH and this is in everyone’s mind.It will not be all MPs, or councillors of UPND that shall be voted out, that is not true.The independent MPs are free to show support to any Presidential candidate provided they don’t use slogans, symbols or attire of other political parties.UPND sympathisers who may intend to be independent MP candidates will not decampaign HH mark my words.Thats what I can share with you sir.
Nasson Msoni has nothing to say if he doesn’t mention the name HH. His brain is a blank page, no developmental ideas, Chimbwi no plan. Always predicting about HH’s loss next year without any research or survey whatsoever. So where is his prediction based on? Let his spare his energy and time, HH is now a darling of most Zambians, there is no way he can lose to the current crop of opposition. HH has done a lot for Zambia and we still want him to do more until 2031. The confusion is openly visible in PF and in Tonse, so we can not make that mistake of voting for confusion instead of voting for HH and prosperity. It’s unthinkable.