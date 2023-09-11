Nasty C Sparks Outrage After He Punches a Fan in Zambia

Rapper Nasty C is under fire after he lost his cool while on stage and punched a fan in Zambia.

Nasty C is currently on a tour with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest, dubbed African Throne World Tour. On the 8th September they were in Botswana and on the 9th they touched down in Zambia to rock the crowd.

They have also performed in Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique and eSwatini. The duo will take the shows to about nine more countries including Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Nigeria, England and the United Arab Emirates.

Nasty C Punches A Fan In Zambia

On 9 September, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest rocked fans who thronged the NASDEC in Lusaka, Zambia. They dedicated their show to late hip hop superstar AKA, who was shot dead in February this year.

Nasty C, born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, took to the stage and belted songs from his upcoming album, I Love It Here. As he was engrossed in his delivery, one ecstatic fan shook off the event security and jumped onto the stage before running to hug Nasty C.

And it got nasty.

The rapper would have none of that and he punched the fan who made a few steps back. Nasty C followed up with two strong strikes and security personnel ran to grab the stage invader.

If it was not for the security, Nasty C was going to give the fan a thorough beat down. The invader had already fallen down from the punches and force from the bouncers and they yanked him away.

Watch the drama below.

Nasty C punches a fan in Zambia during his performance

Fans Divided

Nasty C divided fans after punching the fan who invaded the stage during his performance in Zambia.

The Instigator:

“AKA got gunned down just like that and people think artists should go around hugging strangers when they feel threatened.”

Norma:

“People have no clue what an artist goes through when this happens. (Even in malls) it’s got nothing to do with being a big head !!! I’ve said it before …. An artist does not know if the person will pull a knife out or a gun . As for the security you guys were sleeping ”

DME:

“I C he Nasty fr.”

TaMoney:

“Nasty C wants to act like a thug. He should have let security deal with him. As soon as they hit the millions they want to forget the same people that made them rich.”