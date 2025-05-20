NATIONAL LAND TITLING TARGET REVISED DOWNWARD FROM 4 MILLION TO 1 MILLION TITLES

By Michael Kaluba

The National Land Titling Programme has revised its target for issuing land ownership titles, from four million over a seven-year period, to one million titles.

The downward adjustment follows lower-than-expected numbers of eligible properties, particularly from Lusaka and the Copperbelt, which were originally projected to contribute over two million properties for titling between 2020 and 2027.

Project Coordinator Emmanuel Tembo has disclosed that since 2020, the programme has issued 125,000 certificates of title out of 226,000 offer letters given, covering properties in three provinces, a notable achievement compared to Zambia’s historic total of just over 240,000 titles issued since independence.

Mr. Tembo notes that most of the titles under the programme have been granted to properties in informal and previously unplanned settlements, starting in Lusaka in 2020, the Copperbelt in 2022, and recently in Solwezi, while efforts are now underway to extend the initiative to southern province.

Despite the revised target with only two years until it’s 7 years mandate elapses, Mr. Tembo tells Phoenix News that the programme is now focusing on a more realistic target while remaining committed to its goal of improving land tenure for Zambians across the country.

