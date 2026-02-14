NATIONALISE EMERALDS, LITHIUM, GOLD AND OTHER PRECIOUS STONES – SILAVWE





Opposition Golden Party of Zambia ( GPZ ) President, Jackson Silavwe, has renewed calls for Government to declare precious minerals such as emeralds, lithium and gold as state assets to be mined exclusively by the State.





Mr. Silavwe said declaring these minerals as strategic national assets would ensure that they are mined by government agencies and sold through Zambian banks.





He added that proceeds from the sale of the minerals could then be channelled into key sectors of the economy to drive national development.





Speaking when he featured on Christian Voice’s Chat Back programme on the topic “Reset Vision,” Mr. Silavwe criticised the current gold mining model, which involves cooperatives and private investors, saying it is not benefiting the country as a whole.





“These critical minerals should be mined by government agencies through ZCCM-IH and sold in a transparent manner for the benefit of all Zambians,” said Mr. Silavwe.





He emphasised that all sales of critical minerals must be made public to ensure transparency and accountability in the sector.





Mr. Silavwe also stressed the need to establish a gold deposit centre at the central bank to help back and strengthen the country’s currency.





He further challenged the country’s leaders to shift their mindset on the mining sector, urging them not to be satisfied with mines merely paying taxes and providing jobs, but to priorities Zambian ownership of mines.



©RCV News – Angel Kasabo