Nationwide Protests erupt in Israel as citizens call for end to war

Mass protests broke out across Israel on Thursday, August 7, as the country’s security cabinet met to vote on whether to expand its military operations and fully reoccupy Gaza.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators gathered in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office — the site of the cabinet meeting — demanding an end to the war and the return of hostages still held by Hamas. A large Israeli flag, printed with photos of the hostages, was laid out as protesters chanted and called for an immediate resolution.

Video shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum showed crowds chanting slogans and waving banners. The group warned that escalating military action would put the remaining captives at grave risk.

“Escalating the fighting is a death sentence and immediate disappearance for our loved ones,” the forum said in a press release. “Look us in the eyes when you choose to sacrifice them. This is the time — put a comprehensive deal on the table that will bring them all back home, all 50 hostages.”

Anat Angrest, the mother of an Israeli soldier abducted by Hamas, issued a personal appeal to the government. “For a year and ten months, we’ve tried to believe that everything is being done to bring them back. You have failed,” she said.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators marched in front of the headquarters of Netanyahu’s Likud party, also demanding action to secure the hostages’ release and expressing frustration with the government’s handling of the crisis.

Smaller but coordinated protests were reported in other cities including Herzliya, Ra’anana, and Ness Ziona, as public pressure mounted on Netanyahu’s administration.

The protests come amid growing political and public division over Israel’s military strategy in Gaza. While some factions in government are pushing for a full reoccupation, many Israelis — particularly families of the hostages — view such a move as jeopardizing efforts to secure their release. The vote by the security cabinet marks a critical turning point in the war’s trajectory and could reshape Israel’s long-term presence in the Gaza Strip.