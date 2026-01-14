Native Doctor Arrested After Allegedly Collecting €33,500 to Guarantee Mali’s AFCON Victory

A self-styled native doctor has been arrested after allegedly collecting €33,500 from football supporters who believed he could guarantee Mali’s victory at the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to reports, scammed football supporters by promising spiritual intervention to guarantee Mali’s victory at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Sinayogo, also known in some reports as Karamogo Sinayogo, was taken into custody on Saturday, January 11, 2026, by Mali’s cybercrime division.

Investigators say Sinayogo used social media to claim he could spiritually influence match results and foresee Mali’s path to continental glory.

He reportedly urged supporters to donate money for special rituals and protection spells, assuring them that the Eagles would lift the AFCON trophy.

Mali’s campaign ended on Friday, January 9, after a 1–0 quarter-final defeat to Senegal in Tangier, Morocco.

The decisive goal was scored by Iliman Ndiaye in the 27th minute after a goalkeeping error by Mali’s Djigui Diarra.

Mali were reduced to 10 men before halftime following the dismissal of captain Yves Bissouma for a second yellow card.

Despite a strong second-half effort, the Eagles failed to equalise and exited the tournament without a single regulation-time win.

After the defeat, angry supporters reportedly gathered outside Sinayogo’s home in Bamako, demanding their money back.

Police intervened for his safety before placing him under arrest. He is now facing charges of fraud and charlatanism, offences punishable under Malian law.

An official from the cybercrime unit told AFP that authorities delayed the arrest until Mali were eliminated, saying emotions around AFCON made earlier action difficult.