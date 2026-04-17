NATO pledges $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine global allies step up support





NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that member states will allocate a combined $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year.





The package comes on top of a $107 billion EU loan, reinforcing long-term financial and military backing for Kyiv.





In addition to NATO members, countries across Europe, along with Canada, Australia, and partners such as Japan and Taiwan, are expected to continue providing support to help stabilize Ukraine’s front lines and sustain its defense efforts.