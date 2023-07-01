Dr. Mwelwa



WEEKLY REFLECTIONS WITH DR. MWELWA

Navigating the Turmoil: A Weekly Reflection on Power, Apologies, and Constitutional Conferences

Oh, what an eventful week it has been! If there’s one thing we can count on in our great nation, it’s a never-ending supply of entertainment and scandal. From debt restructuring to public apologies, we’ve had quite the spectacle to witness.

First up, we have the successful debt restructuring. Ah, yes, a cause for celebration indeed. Because what better way to address our struggling economy than by rearranging the numbers and pretending everything is perfectly fine? Who needs sustainable solutions when you can just play musical chairs with debt?

In addition to the uproar surrounding President Hichilema’s refusal to declare his assets, there have been other eyebrow-raising events this week that deserve our attention. Let us dive further into the intriguing developments that have unfolded before our eyes.

One such event is the astonishing rise in the number of apologies offered by public figures. It seems that every other day, someone new is stepping forward to express their regrets. Oh, how refreshing it is to witness such a display of remorse and accountability! We can only hope that these apologies are not merely empty words meant to appease the public but rather genuine reflections on past actions.

Meanwhile, the State Department of the United States of America weighs in with their Human Rights Report on Zambia. It is always fascinating to receive an outsider’s perspective on our beloved nation. After all, who better to judge our adherence to human rights than a country famed for its unwavering track record in that regard? Let us eagerly await their assessment, shall we?

Meanwhile, the Law Association of Zambia has made their concerns about police brutality known. It warms the heart to see such an esteemed organization advocate for the rights and safety of citizens. We can only hope that their statements are met with action and concrete measures to address the issue at hand.

Of course, the courtrooms have not been without their fair share of excitement this week. With bench warrants of arrest issued for Honorable Fube and Honorable Munir Zulu, one can only wonder what thrilling drama awaits us. Will justice prevail, or will this turn into yet another theatrical performance for the masses? Only time will tell.

And let us not forget the announcement of the tentative dates for the Constitutional and General Conferences by the Patriotic Front. Ah, the excitement is palpable! Who doesn’t love a good conference? It’s a fantastic opportunity for politicians to gather together, mingle, and perhaps even discuss matters of substance. Or perhaps it will be more of the usual grandstanding and empty promises. Either way, it promises to be an event of monumental proportions.

As we reflect upon these events, it is hard not to feel a mix of intrigue, skepticism, and amusement. The landscape of our nation continues to be a complex tapestry of contradictions, where actions speak louder than words, and the unexpected is to be expected. Let us hold onto hope for a better tomorrow, while embracing a healthy dose of skepticism and a readiness to question the status quo. For it is in this delicate balance that true progress and change can be forged.

The author is a respected academician, former Vice Chancellor, Politician, Musician and a Revolutionary writer