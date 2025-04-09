NAWAKWI SAW HER DEATH COMING… chose her casket and flowers –-family member

Nawakwi saw her death coming-family member!



The late Edith Nawakwi’s close family member has disclosed that government’s attempt to evacuate her to India at the last minute was turned down by medical experts there who advised that her condition had become terminal after her three month periodical treatment was disrupted following her arrest on the Pheluna case.



And FDD vice-president Chifumu Banda has disclosed that the government’s assistance towards the illness of late party leader Edith Nawakwi came too late after the party had contacted the Secretary to Cabinet.





In an interview with the Daily Revelation at the funeral house in Lusaka’s Roma Township yesterday, Nawakwi’s close family member who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the former FDD leader’s health went downhill the moment her periodic three-month treatment in India was disrupted after she was arrested over the Pheluna case.





The family member said the government, for several months, refused to clear her to travel out of the country, and only did so after she made a lot of noise on the matter.





“But when she went to India, she was told that she was late for her periodicals, saying there was hope they could have done something about her condition if she continued on the three-month regime,” the family member said. “But because of the delay, the cancer had advanced such that they could not do anything on the matter. So, they advised her to get back to Zambia and prepare for her time to die. So when she came back she started preparing for her funeral, including the kind of casket and flowers she wanted.”



The family member also said that with a lot of struggle, Nawakwi managed to record her life history so that it could be told in her own words.





Shortly afterwards, Nawakwi was admitted to the Coptic Hospital ICU unit, at the same time state prosecutors were making an application to have the court moved to her residence.



-Daily Revelation Zambia

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nawakwi-saw-her-death-coming-chose-her-casket-and-flowers-family-member/