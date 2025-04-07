Nawakwi’s family calls for peace and unity!

The Nawakwi family has called for peace and unity during the mourning period of the former Cabinet Minister Edith Nawakwi.

Representing the family, Clement Mugala told ZANIS in an interview that Nawakwi passed away today around 02:00 hours at Med Care hospital in South Africa.

Dr Mugala said this is a very difficult moment for the family, further saying all the support given to the family is deeply appreciated.

He disclosed that arrangements have been made to repatriate the body of the deceased to Zambia in readiness for burial in the next few days.

And Acting National Secretary for the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) which was led by the late Ms Nawakwi, George Phiri has urged politicians not to politicize the funeral.

Phiri said the party is devastated on the demise of Nawakwi.

“We have great memories about her, she was a courageous lady, spoke the truth and dedicated her life to serving the Zambian people,” added Mr Phiri.

He noted that Zambia has lost a gallant woman who stood to ensure that the rights of Zambians are respected and protected.

“In democracy, there are divergent views and the views of our late leader must be respected. She was an advocate for democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Former Deputy Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the MMD regime and family friend, Angela Cifire remembered Nawakwi as a strong female political leader who inspired women to participate in national matters.



Cifire said it is very unfortunate to lose such a gallant woman at this time who voiced out on various issues of national importance.

“What we have lost is a voice that was selfless and intelligent. Her death is about what Zambia has lost in terms of coming up with solutions that this country needs to foster development, it is beyond politics,” she added.

She said the demise of Nawakwi gives hope to women to reflect on how they can play a meaningful part in politics and national development.

Nawakwi, aged 66 who was also President for the opposition FDD died today, Monday, April 7, 2025 in South Africa where she was evacuated for specialist treatment.

-ZANIS