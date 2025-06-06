NBA YoungBoy May Not Be Off The Hook Despite Trump Pardonby Sam Moore

NBA YoungBoy may not be out of legal problems even though he received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

YoungBoy was set for a lengthy stint on probation after he was convicted on gun charges but Trump opted to pardon the rapper for his crimes.

It’s a decision that has not sat well with Utah lawmakers who called out Trump for letting YoungBoy off the hook.

Chad Jensen and Taylor Sorensen, said in a joint statement: “We are extremely proud of the work our investigator and prosecutors did on this case, as well as grateful for all the help we received from other local and federal agencies. Mr. Gaulden [YB] pled guilty to the charges in this investigation, and we feel strongly the Justice System in Cache County is far from a ‘weaponized system of justice.’”

Trevor Lee, a member of Utah House District 16, also said: “As a state we should still go after him.”

NBA YoungBoy thanked Trump after he received his pardon.

YoungBoy said in a statement after news of the pardon was made public: “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”

Trump and the White House are yet to comment on the reasons behind the pardon but the Republican president does have a history of acting favorably towards rap stars.

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were famously pardoned by Trump at the end of his first term as president in 2021.

At the time, Kodak was in the middle of a prison stint over a weapons charge with Trump citing the rapper’s “philanthropic efforts” as a reason for the pardon.

Wayne was also pardoned on gun charges as he awaited sentencing.

Weezy then thanked Trump for the pardon: “I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!”

Before the pardon arrived, Wayne had publicly endorsed Trump as he was running for re-election in 2020, a race he ultimately lost to Joe Biden.