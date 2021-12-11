By Oliver Chisenga

THE National Democratic Congress says Given Lubinda should have respect for President Hakainde Hichilema and National Assembly Speaker Nelly Mutti.

In a statement, NDC secretary general James Wamunyima warned the PF vice-president against provoking the nation through his wanton statements to the presidency and legislature.

On Tuesday, Speaker Mutti ruled that all the

nine PF members of parliament whose election was nullified by the High Court could not continue sitting in the House even though they had appealed to the higher court.

And in reaction to the ruling as he addressed journalists at the PF secretariat in Lusaka on Monday, Lubinda said the Speaker’s decision was illegal and nonsensical.

“For me, I am saying we have instructed the legal team to go to court and ask the judges that, ‘is this ruling sensible, does it make sense’. The answer which we expect is, no, it is nonsensical, it is illogical, it is illegal and unconstitutional and therefore it is void, which will then operate as a stay,” said Lubinda.

But Wamunyima asked Lubinda to apologise for what he termed insults on the Speaker.

“We are not happy at all with the statement that was made by Given Lubinda where he literally insulted the Speaker, describing her action as nonsensical. He also alleged that she was working under the instruction of a spell coming from our President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said. “I feel Zambia is a country governed by laws and if at all the Speaker erred there are proper channels to follow, which I think his party has already started in appealing against her decision in the courts of law. I feel their action is in line with our laws, but for him to put the Speaker and President in the firing squad will not go unchallenged.”

Wamunyima said if the country allowed such spews from people like Lubinda it would set a very bad precedent.

He also challenged Lubinda to prove that the Speaker was indeed under President Hichilema’s spell in her discharge of duty.

“We are giving Lubinda 72 hours to apologise to the Speaker, the President and the people of Zambia who vested their confidence in the National Assembly. If the PF does not apologise in 72 hours, we shall march to Parliament building to compel the House to cite him for contempt,” said Wamunyima.