NDC DISOWNS MAMBWE ZIMBA, WARNS RIVAL FACTIONS OVER ILLEGAL PARTY ACTIVITIES.





By Osward Kafwanka



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from Mambwe Zimba, who is allegedly linked to the circulation of disturbing falsehoods depicting President Hakainde Hichilema in a coffin.





NDC National Chairperson Steven Chewe stated that the named individual is not a member of the party.





Mr. Chewe has also warned the Saboi Imboila faction against allegedly conducting illegal party activities, including carrying out candidate adoptions on behalf of the party.





He has further cautioned the Given Lubinda patriotic front faction against using former NDC office bearers for personal gain claiming that the said former officials left the party together with Mr. Chishimba Kambwili to join the Patriotic Front





Mr. Chewe says that the party will consider pursuing legal action should Mr. Kambwili and the former office bearers continue using the NDC for personal interests.