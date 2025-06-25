Ndhlela shares clean drug screening results after Shivambu’s allegations





Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the national spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has publicly addressed accusations of drug and alcohol abuse leveled by former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.





On June 24, Ndhlela posted an image of a clean drug screening report on his X account with the hashtag #SayNoToDrugs, emphasizing the need to combat substance abuse.





The move follows Shivambu’s claims on eNCA alleging that Ndhlela is always under the influence of drugs and alcohol.





The screening report, described as a “SCREENING TEST for DRUG CLASSES,” has sparked debate on social media, with some users noting a disclaimer that a “not detected” result does not conclusively rule out drug presence.





Ndhlela accompanied the post with a call to action against trivializing drug abuse, stating, “Say NO to making light of drug abuse and YES to saving lives.”





He shared a letter of demand, accusing Shivambu of defamation and demanding a public apology and retraction within 48 hours.