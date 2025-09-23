NDINE EMMA SAYS FOR OVER 2 YEARS MATERO ARTISTS WERE BUSY TO FEATURE ON HIS ALBUM “MITH” UNLIKE CHEF 187





While featuring on Diamond TV’s ON THE TABLE with Chimweka, 24 year-old rapper Ndine Emma opened up about why no artist from Matero featured on his album MATERO IN THE HOUSE(MITH) when Chef 187 from Kopala did on two songs.





“It’s not like I didn’t try. I did try to like reach out to certain artists, but I think kapena benze busy, mwaiziba?” Ndine Emma told Chimweka.





He went on to say that unlike his failed over two-year pursuit to get top Matero artists on his album, it was easy to get Chef 187 as he is usually just one call away.





“With Chef 187, it was just easy, like I could call him right now, and if he’s free, he could come through here, mwaizibaka yakwati tiyeni tichaye ko ka interview bakamba, bazabwela. He’s always that guy for me, like he always comes through, like every time I need him,” said the rapper.





Despite that, he acknowledged that music is demanding compared to content creation. He therefore said it was easy to do a skit interview with Bobby East than it was to get him to feature on his song.





He added that he also wanted Slapdee on his smash song Sangakane off the album but said he might have been busy at the time he was recording the song in 2023.



Ndine Emma acknowledged the fact that Chef 187, being his idol and not Matero rappers, could have also played a role in failing to secure a verse from the artists.





“It does play a big role actually, I could feel it, but I don’t care. You can’t force it on someone, man! Even Mbappe is from France, but his idol is from Portugal,” he said.



He further said he loves the all, and they are his idols, but he has to choose one, and in that case, it would be Chef 187.





Ndine Emma told Chimweka that he saw no reasons to get entangled into the Lusaka vs. Kopala beef, as he was young and watching SpongeBob at the time.





Ndine Emma released his first 14-track studio album Matero In The House on August 30th 2025 and questions poured in after noticing that it didn’t feature top Matero artists despite it being themed on the famous Lusaka township but now they know why.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/ndine-emma-says-for-over-2-years-matero-artists-were-busy-to-feature-on-his-album-mith-unlike-chef-187/