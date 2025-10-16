NDOLA AIRPORT SECURITY MANAGER FIRED FOR AIDING FOREIGNERS IN FAILED SMUGGLING ATTEMPT OF SINO METALS DAM SAMPLES
A Security Manager at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola has been dismissed after allegedly aiding two foreign nationals in an attempt to smuggle a 25-kilogram bag of samples taken from the collapsed dam at Sino Metals Zambia Limited.
The officer, identified as Sabelo Simwambana, aged 38, was reportedly paid K30,000 by the foreigners, who claimed the samples were being exported for “further analysis abroad.”
According to sources, the cargo had already been cleared and loaded onto the aircraft after Simwambana instructed his subordinates at the scanners to allow it through without inspection. However, one vigilant officer manning the scanners grew suspicious and alerted Office of the President (OP) officials, who swiftly intervened.
The intelligence officers tracked the cargo to the plane, where it was offloaded for inspection. Inside the suitcase, they discovered several smaller plastic bags filled with what appeared to be mineral samples, all packed into one large sack.
When questioned, Simwambana admitted to receiving money from one of the foreigners, identified as Robert Maqueen, a U.S. national and the owner of the cargo. Maqueen, however, refused to cooperate with investigators and instead referred all inquiries to the U.S. Embassy.
Simwambana has since been terminated from his position, while investigations into the matter continue.
Source: Zambian Fox
His greedy and ignorant eyes were only on the paltry K30,000.He was aware that he was aiding spies,;a supervisory security officer for that matter.Kudos to junior officer if it is not that he/she was just cut of the filthy and dangerous deal
Obviously the results were going to be made public to the unsuspecting Zambian citizenry.
It means there is more to the issue than we are made to believe.its really a sad development fueling the already prevailing Aura of disdain against the parties involved.
The system worked, didn’t it?
obviously the Americans wanted to conduct independent and verified tests . As a zambian i need to know the whole truth regarding what was was spilled and the after effects. I do not see any malicious intents except to protect the public. I also know that at this stage with 2026 in the horizon there are some people who will do anything to sweep the scandal under the carpet if it means protecting or increasing their vote count even if costs human life