NDOLA AIRPORT SECURITY MANAGER FIRED FOR AIDING FOREIGNERS IN FAILED SMUGGLING ATTEMPT OF SINO METALS DAM SAMPLES





A Security Manager at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola has been dismissed after allegedly aiding two foreign nationals in an attempt to smuggle a 25-kilogram bag of samples taken from the collapsed dam at Sino Metals Zambia Limited.





The officer, identified as Sabelo Simwambana, aged 38, was reportedly paid K30,000 by the foreigners, who claimed the samples were being exported for “further analysis abroad.”





According to sources, the cargo had already been cleared and loaded onto the aircraft after Simwambana instructed his subordinates at the scanners to allow it through without inspection. However, one vigilant officer manning the scanners grew suspicious and alerted Office of the President (OP) officials, who swiftly intervened.





The intelligence officers tracked the cargo to the plane, where it was offloaded for inspection. Inside the suitcase, they discovered several smaller plastic bags filled with what appeared to be mineral samples, all packed into one large sack.





When questioned, Simwambana admitted to receiving money from one of the foreigners, identified as Robert Maqueen, a U.S. national and the owner of the cargo. Maqueen, however, refused to cooperate with investigators and instead referred all inquiries to the U.S. Embassy.





Simwambana has since been terminated from his position, while investigations into the matter continue.



Source: Zambian Fox