NDOLA MAN RUNS AWAY WITH COPPER WORTH K6.6 MILLION



DAVY Mafenyeho 39 driver from Ndola on the copperbelt, is on the run after allegedly stealing 30 tons of copper cathodes valued at K6,624,493.2.



The copper cathodes were laden on a Howo truck and trailer, registration number CAF 7019 ZM and CAF 7110 ZM, property of SINOMA Transport.





According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola who has confirmed the News to Chete FM News, the incident occurred between August 4 and August 9, 2025 between Nakonde and Tunduma, when Mafenyeho, whilst in Nakonde told his colleagues he was going to refuel at Mount Meru filling station but never returned.





The truck’s GPS showed it moved from where it was parked to Malawi junction, near the Power Tools bus station, before being turned off.





The truck was later found abandoned in Mujimwema village, Tanzania, about four kilometers from the Zambian border post, with six rear wheels missing from the trailer and no copper cathodes on board.





Chanda Kaiza, a 34-year-old escort security officer from Assert Trucking Security Company, reported the theft on behalf of Poseidon company, based in South Africa.





A joint team of police officers from Nakonde mad Tunduma have since lauched a man hunt for the suspected thief.



Zambian Post