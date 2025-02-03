NDOLA MAN STAGES HOLLYWOOD-STYLE ESCAPE FROM POLICE, LEAVES BLOOD, QUESTIONS BEHIND



Suspect vanishes into thin air after high-speed chase, dodging bullets and police orders like an action movie hero.





Ndola, Zambia, February 3 – In a thrilling display of defiance, bravery, and possibly a misunderstanding of GPS technology, an unnamed suspect in a stolen Toyota Noah turned the streets of Ndola into his personal Fast & Furious set before disappearing into the night—leaving only a trail of blood and a baffled police force.



According to Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba, the chaos began when Lusaka’s Flying Squad alerted Ndola’s Anti-Robbery Squad that a stolen Toyota Noah with registration BLC 8117 was merrily making its way into Ndola, unaware that its every movement was being tracked via GPS.





“The officers were given a link to track the vehicle, and soon enough, they located it at the under-bridge traffic lights. Our officers, in their best ‘Stop in the name of the law’ voice, ordered the driver to step out of the vehicle,” Mweemba narrated.



But instead of surrendering, the suspect clearly decided that he was in a Grand Theft Auto simulation, ignoring police orders and speeding off—despite the addition of warning shots to his soundtrack.





Realizing that the chase was on, officers followed in hot pursuit, determined to bring the suspect to justice. However, upon finally catching up with the vehicle in Itawa off Chikola Road, the law enforcement officials were left scratching their heads.



“It was inspected, and it was observed that there were some blood stains, an indication that the suspect could have been shot at,” Mweemba stated.





In other words, the suspect may or may not have been injured, but one thing was certain—he had vanished faster than a politician’s campaign promises after elections.



With the Toyota Noah now safely parked at Ndola Central Police Station and the suspect nowhere to be found, authorities are left wondering: Did the driver escape with superhuman speed? Did he receive first aid from an underground network of getaway specialists? Or was he simply a magician in his past life?





Meanwhile, citizens are advised to be on the lookout for a man who may or may not be limping, may or may not be wounded, but most certainly should be considered an escape artist of the highest order.



For now, the Toyota Noah sits in police custody, while the suspect continues to enjoy his freedom—at least until GPS technology strikes again.



Nkani Online