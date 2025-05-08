NDOLA MAYOR SHOULD USE HIS TIME TO RECONCILE WITH THE NEEDS OF THE PEOPLE OF NDOLA BEFORE PLEDGING TO MEDDLE IN PARTY BUSINESS – CHIPOKA



Wednesday 07/05/25

By Ketty Mwape



UPND Ndola mayoral aspirant Ellington Chipoka has advised incumbent Ndola City Mayor Hon. Councillor Jones Kalyati to focus on delivering the much needed services for the people of Ndola rather than creating time to pledge reconciliation between two UPND party leaders both holding Senior Government Positions





Mr Chipoka says Mr kalyati is out of order to try and play mediator on issues he does not clearly understand and which equally does not concern him as he is neither a directly involved individual Nor a member of the UPND party which has very capable Senior party officials to table any such matters. He may be a City father but, his stance is misplaced. He must not appear to be a “good boy” on matter that are internal.





Mr Chipoka has since advised Mr kalyati to rather spend much of his time reconciling with the irritating piles of garbage around the City, Unmarked Roads, Damaged Drainages and Sewer Systems, Broken Traffic lights, Undertaker frightening dark streets due to unavailability of street lights, semi – swimming pool alike potholes through out communities and above all, Issues to do with the party he chairs as District Chairman unlike trying to gain attention from the public and the party.





Mr Chipoka has however encouraged Mr kalyati to openly join the UPND party so that he can gain full access to party business since he has shown more than enough interest through the way he conducts himself from time to time seeking attention from the party and republican president Mr Hakainde Hichilema by calling on him to handle very flexible issues way beneath his agenda.





Mr Chipoka was responding to the pledge made earlier today Wednesday 7th may 2025 by the mayor to reconcile the two Ndola Civic leaders, Ndola District Commissioner Mr Joseph Phiri and Ndola Central member of Parliament and Minister of Transport and Logistics Hon. Frank Tayali, who he claims have a fragile relationship between them.



