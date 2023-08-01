NDOLA PROPERTY OWNERS ACCUSE TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS MINISTER FRANK TAYALI OF DEMOLISHING THEIR HOUSES

Some affected property owners in Ndola on the Copperbelt are calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in a matter where Ndola Central Member of Parliament Frank Tayali is alleged to have demolished some houses he claims were built on land belonging to him.



According to the affected property owners, Mr. Tayali and Twapia Ward Councilor Henry Kabwebwe on the night of Friday 28th July sent some party cadres to demolish two houses and a wall fence on a land he is claiming ownership.

A check by Phoenix News found the wall fences of the two houses demolished.



One of the property owners disclosed that prior to the demolition, Mr. Tayali in the company of Mr. Kabwebwe and others around 18hrs approached him and threatened to demolish the structures if they did not vacate.



Another property Owner Mr. George Kapamba explained that on Friday night around midnight, he received a phone call from one of his caretakers informing him that Mr. Tayali had visited his plot and had instructed some cadres to bring down the structure.



Mr. Kapamba who says he has lost house hold goods and other tools that were been used on the site amounting to K300, 000 revealed that he has legal documentation certifying him as the rightful owner of the said property and that when the case was taken to court, judgment was made in his favor.



Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Tayali proved futile as his phone went unanswered.

