NDOLA STANDS STILL AS EMMANUEL MULENGA IGNITES PF UNITY



Ndola, 12th March, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



Ndola witnessed an extraordinary political moment today as young Patriotic Front Copperbelt Province Chairperson Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga brought the Copperbelt city to a standstill in what many are calling the most powerful display of unity the party has seen in recent months.





From the bustling streets of Ndola to the surrounding townships, Patriotic Front members poured out in large numbers, rallying behind a man many now believe is the party’s next Member of Parliament for Ndola Central.





What made the moment remarkable was not just the crowds, but the message. For months, the Patriotic Front has faced internal divisions following the passing of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s government. Yet in Ndola, the party did not just appear united but showed that a vision with hardwork is achievable.





Hon. Mulenga managed to do what many senior figures have struggled to achieve bringing together factions that had long operated separately.





“Young people are tired of endless internal battles,” said one PF supporter during the gathering.





“Emmanuel Mulenga has reminded us that the Patriotic Front is bigger than individual interests.”



Hon. Mulenga’s show of tremendous leadership represents a broader generational shift inside the party. With youthful energy, grassroots mobilization and a message focused on rebuilding the movement, he is positioning himself as a unifying force at a time when PF desperately needs cohesion.





Truth be told the significance of what happened in Ndola cannot be ignored. When a city pauses to listen to a young leader calling for unity, it signals something deeper than ordinary political activity it signals the rebirth of a movement.





For the Patriotic Front, the message from Ndola is clear unity may well be the party’s most powerful weapon going forward.





And if the scenes witnessed today are anything to go by, Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga has just lit the spa