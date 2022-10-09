Ndola student nurse died in a lodge in Kitwe

NDOLA STUDENT NURSE/PROPHETESS DIED IN A LODGE

POLICE on the Copperbelt says Eunice Namuchimba, a Ndola Central Hospital student nurse was found dead in the room of a lodge where she spent a night with her Tanzanian boyfriend.

According to reports, the 29-year old was murdered at Sato Guest House in Kitwe’s Second Class Trading Area.

Copperbelt police commissioner Sharon Zulu says the body of the deceased Eunice Namuchimba was found tied with a black rubber belt from a used tire around the neck but had no physical injuries.

Ms. Zulu in a statement to ZNBC News in Kitwe disclosed that the naked lifeless body of Eunice was found lying on the floor facing up with a yellow chitenge material covering her.

She said the deceased Eunice arrived at the lodge in the company of a male companion suspected to be Tanzanian national identified as Omaria Daniell Saidi who booked the room yesterday afternoon.

She added that the two had lunch and later proceeded to room 9 with the man who was dressed in a Muslim attire Jalabia covering his face.

Ms Zulu however said when a cleaner went to clean the room this morning, there was no response and when she peeped through the window, she saw the body of a female lying on the floor.

The police commissioner further said police where called and after searching the room they found a black bag with different types of documents including a passport, NRC, and voters card bearing the names Eunice Namuchimba.

Ms Zulu said the deceased has been identified by the uncle and the body deposited at Kitwe teaching hospital mortuary while the Tanzania companion is missing.

Credit: ZNBC