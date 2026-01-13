“Ned doesn’t even keep money at home, so which one is we stole $40,000”- Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels has revealed that her estranged husband Ned Nwoko has a warrant out for her and her loved ones to be arrested.

The actress said the politician is claiming that she and her family stole his $40,000.

Regina’s relation, identified as Speedy, is seen in a live video explaining that the police invited her for questioning.

Regina then revealed that it’s been “confirmed” that it is “Ned” who is behind it.

Regina added that Ned has a warrant out for her and her family members to be arrested for theft.

However, she queried: “Ned doesn’t even keep money at home, so which one is we stole $40,000?”

Speedy then stated that Ned must show a video recording of her stealing his money since he has cameras in the house.

Regina replied that her Speedy wasn’t even in the house on the day the supposed theft occurred.

Regina begged Speedy to calm down and go back into the house with Sammy, who is Regina’s older brother.

“Oya, go inside, go inside. Carry brother Sammy, everybody, go inside,” Regine pleaded.