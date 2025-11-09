Ned Nwoko releases his version of events, claims video of Regina Daniels and her family alleging he sent thugs to beat her is a “Nollywood script” they orchestrated (video)

Ned Nwoko has responded with his side of the story after his youngest wife Regina Daniels and her family accused him of sending thugs to beat her up.

Ned denied the domestic violence allegations and alleged that the video released showing Regina alleging violence was filmed at his house when he was not around and it was all a “Nollywood scenario” orchestrated by Regina’s siblings.

Ned went on to claim that Regina takes drugs alongside her elder brothers, Lawrence and Sammy, Sammy’s girlfriend NK, Regina’s sister Destiny, and Sonia (believed to be actress Sonia Ogala who has been calling out Ned for arresting Sammy).

Ned alleged Regina has been receiving treatment for drug addiction and the doctor advised him to keep her away from those who make her relapse. He said he tried to keep her away from them but her brother Sammy, her sister Destiny, and some Nollywood starts like Sonia (Ogala?) and Uche Montana would force their way into the house to supply Regina with drugs.

“They encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her,” Ned claimed.

He went on to accuse Sammy of coming to the house to harrass his staff and security whenever they refused to let Regina leave the house.

Ned said he set Sammy up financially, bought him music equipments and got him a furnished apartment in Abuja. However, he claims Sammy failed to get his act together.

The politician also pointed accusing fingers at Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, insinuating she is complicit in her children’s alleged behaviour.

“As to her reasons for continuing with drugs, she will always say, just like her mother, that it is a celebrity lifestyle. They will always mention two well-known pop stars,” Ned wrote.

He added that he endured so much in his marriage to Regina for the sake of their children.

Ned reiterated that Regina and her brother Sammy have a drug problem and need to undergo rehabilitation.

He did not address the issue of Sammy’s arrest and continued refusal to grant him access to his family and lawyer.