🇿🇲 EDITOR’S NOTE | Negotiation, Not Capitulation: Reading Zambia’s Position on The US Health Deal

The news that “Zambia has rejected” a US$1 billion American health funding package has travelled fast. Social media, especially across Southern Africa, has celebrated what many perceive as a bold stand. Zimbabwe’s decision to walk away from a similar arrangement has amplified that sentiment. In Zambia’s case, however, the reality is more nuanced.

First, a simple fact: Zambia does not appear on the least list of countries that have signed the new US health Memorandum of Understanding. This alone confirms one thing clearly. No deal has been concluded.

Engagements between Lusaka and Washington began last November and remain unresolved. This means negotiations are ongoing, not finalized. If there were a formal rejection, government would have issued an unequivocal statement. Instead, the Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, clarified that Zambia’s official position “will be communicated at an appropriate time,” while emphasizing that there is “no diplomatic rift” between Lusaka and Washington and that dialogue continues.

What has fuelled public reaction is not speculation alone. Zimbabwe’s withdrawn draft reportedly contained clauses involving the sharing of health data and collaboration linked to access to critical and rare minerals. Those disclosures shifted the debate from pure health financing to questions of sovereignty, data governance, and resource diplomacy. Once health data harvest and mineral access entered the public conversation, the tone changed sharply.

Across Zambian social media platforms, the mood is clear. Many citizens support continued cooperation with the United States but oppose any arrangement that appears to compromise national control over health databases or strategic mineral resources. Funding for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and maternal health is important. But so too is the protection of sovereign data and natural wealth.

The Trump administration’s “America First” global health strategy is explicitly transactional. Washington has withdrawn from the World Health Organization and is increasingly pursuing bilateral frameworks where accountability, co-financing, measurable outcomes, and strategic collaboration are central. Reuters reported that the funding would support disease prevention and research planning. This is legitimate.

But where research intersects with national data systems and mineral supply chains, governments will scrutinize the fine print.

Zimbabwe’s withdrawal, combined with broader Southern African debates about value addition and mineral sovereignty, has shaped how Zambians are interpreting this moment. Even without a signed agreement, the perception of conditionality triggered caution.

The Zambian government has not publicly disclosed the specific clauses under discussion. This silence has created space for speculation. But from a diplomatic standpoint, negotiations often involve multiple drafts, redlines, and amendments. It would be premature to declare conclusion at this point despite delays by months now.

What is clear is this: Zambia has not signed. Negotiations have not concluded. Public sentiment leans strongly toward safeguarding sovereignty. And government has chosen careful wording over dramatic declarations.

In the current geopolitical climate, health funding, mineral security, and data governance are no longer separate conversations. They are interconnected pillars of economic and national security policy.

The question now is not whether Zambia rejected a deal. The question is whether the final draft, if one emerges, will align with both Zambia’s development needs and its sovereign interests.

Until then, what we are witnessing is negotiation under scrutiny and a citizenry increasingly alert to the fine print.

© The People’s Brief | Editors