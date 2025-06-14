Nelly and Ashanti reveal they ‘hated’ each other before they reconciled

Nelly and Ashanti have had their own share of ups and downs in their relationship. Prior to rekindling their romance in 2023, the couple were not on good terms, and they recently opened up about that period in a trailer for their new reality show, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.

The trailer was released on Thursday, and it shows the couple touching on their on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for more than a decade before they ultimately patched things up two years ago.

“We were together off and on for 11 years, before the final [sic]…” Ashanti, 44, said after they started dating in 2003, per PEOPLE. “I hated her,” Nelly, 50, added before Ashanti said she also “hated him.”

“I didn’t think that we would get back together,” she continued. “She got me y’all,” Nelly jokingly said. “He wanted to get got,” Ashanti chimed in.

It appears all is going well for the couple as they secretly tied the knot after rekindling their relationship. They also welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in 2024.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Nelly confirmed he and Ashanti were an item again during a 2023 interview with Love and Hip Hop’s Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on her Boss Moves With Rasheeda podcast.

“We cool again,” Nelly told the host. “I think it surprised both of us.” The Ride Wit Me rapper also said “It wasn’t anything that was planned.” Nelly and the Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) singer had reportedly been linked as a couple over the years – though they hadn’t opened up about that.

“We both were pretty much doing what we do,” Nelly said. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.”

Asked if the rekindling of their relationship felt great at that point in time, Nelly said yes. “I mean, because it’s no pressure,” he said. “Before I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing before career-wise, And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”