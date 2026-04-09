Nelly Mutti to determine the fate of  PF MPs who joined UPND

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has been asked to determine whether the six Patriotic Front(PF) and independent parliamentarians who recently joined UPND are legally in Parliament.





Lukashya Member of Parliament George Chisanga said in a point of order yesterday that a lawmaker who croses over to another party, by law, vacates their seat.



Mr Chisanga, of the Patriotic Fron(PF) named those who recently announced their defection to UPND as Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chanda, Isoka’s Majory Nakaponda, Masaiti’s Michael Katambo and Leeven Chibombwe, who is Bahati lawmaker-all from PF.

The rest are Bwacha lawmaker Sydney Mushanga of the PF and Roan’s independent law maker Joel Chibuye.



In raising his point of order citing Article 72 of the Constitution, Mr Chisanga, a lawyer said that Members of Parliament have sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution.

“Madam Speaker, One of the requirements of the Constitution is that each member of Parliament must remain in their seat for a whole tenure of Parliament without defecting to another political party. Under Article 72(2) d and g”.

Mr Chanda said that any Member who changes political parties or one who was elected independent and joins a political party is deemed to have vacated his seat.



“It’s on record that the following Members of Parliament have defected to the UPND, lately, and they have declared publicly so, honourable Katambo, honourable Mushanga, honourable Chibuye, honourable Sunday Chanda, honourable, Nakaponda, and honourable Leeven Chibombwe” Mr Chisanga said.



He then asked: “Madam Speaker, I would like to seek your ruling on whether being in this house, these members are not abrogating the Constitution, specifically article 72. I thank you madam Speaker”



In response, Speaker Nelly Mutti said she did not have details of what has transfered, in relating to the defection to the UPND.

“So, the best that I can do is to reserve the ruling so that we can inquire and look at what exactly happened. So, ruling is reserved to a date to be notified,” Ms Mutti said.

(Mwebantu, Thursday, 9th April, 2026)