NELLY MUTTI, TWO DEPUTIES, IG GRAPHEL MUSAMBA ARE A BIG THREAT TO OUR PEACE AND UNITY – UMODZI KUMAWA

In a shocking display of partisanship and regional bias, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Nelly Mutti State Counsel, and her Deputies have shown a clear disregard for the principles of fairness, impartiality, good governance and democracy. We have also noted that this politically compromised behavior has been mirrored by the conduct of the Zambia Police IG and some of his officers.

As UMODZI KUM’MAWA, also known as KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION (KDC), vehemently denounces and condemns their unprofessional behavior in all strongest terms as this now undermines Zambia’s constitutional rule system, good governance, national unity and democracy. Hence, we loudly call urgent reforms in terms of top personnel or an immediate change in their approach.

It is disheartening to witness the treatment of opposition Members of Parliament, who have been silenced, interrupted, chased out of the house, and unjustly suspended for unreasonable periods. Within two weeks, three honorable parliamentarians, Hon Brian MUNDUBILE, Hon Emmanuel Jay BANDA, and Hon Jean CHISENGA, all hailing from the Eastern and Northern blocs have been served with 30-day unfair suspensions purely for political reasons. This pattern of unfair and unjust treatment towards opposition members, particularly those from the Eastern and Northern regions is utterly unacceptable and a threat to national unity, democracy and human rights.

We also want to remind the Speaker and her Deputies that their partisan stance, especially their biased behavior towards opposition members, sets a dangerous precedent for the integrity of Parliament. We regret to confirm that, in our eyes, it is clear that the principles of neutrality and impartiality, which should guide their actions, seem to have completely vanished into partisan politics. As we speak, the Speaker and her Deputies must know that many Zambians now believe that they have reduced our respected house to a ruling party legislative committee. This must stop immediately!

In like manner, KUM’MAWA Development Coalition, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, strongly condemns the biased behavior exhibited by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Graphel Musamba and his officers recently. As a public officer responsible for ensuring the safety and security of all citizens without political bias, his selective justice is now becoming both unacceptable and unbearable.

We highlight specific instances where constitutional meetings, such as those held by Ndola and Kitwe City councils, have been marred by disruptions caused by the Inspector General’s officers. It is evident that these disruptions were fueled by the Ruling UPND through the inspector General of Police based on the desire to prevent candidates affiliated with the Patriotic Front (PF) from winning positions as Deputy Mayors. This flagrant disregard for the law is a clear case of breaking regulations with impunity.

Moreover, we raise concerns over the reluctance of police officers in arresting or charging members of the United Party for National Development (UPND), even when evidence of wrongdoing is present. One such instance is when renowned musician Bflow was attacked by known UPND cadres. Similar incidents occurred when Beene Hachoombwa, a UPND member was assaulted in Kanyama. Therefore, we urge the Inspector General to address this bias and implement fair enforcement of the law as his actions now undermine national unity, peace, human rights and democracy.

UMODZI KUM’MAWA warns Mr. Graphel Musamba that he must urgently rectify this behavior. Failure to cleanse himself of partisan tendencies will undoubtedly result in the diminishing credibility of his position as Inspector General of Police and the integrity of the police service in Zambia. It is crucial that he upholds his duty to serve all citizens impartially and protect their constitutional rights and freedoms.

Lastly, we want to emphasize that Democracy in our nation now hangs by a thread of the partisan and politically biased behaviors of the Speaker and her two deputies. As KDC, we strongly feel it is imperative that the Speaker of the National Assembly and her Deputies as well as the Police IG and his officers mend their ways before irreparable damage is done. The time for change is now, and UMODZI KUM’MAWA will be at the forefront of this fight to uphold the Zambian principles of democracy, fairness, constitutionalism, national unity and equality for all citizens.

Umodzi Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) aims to strategically advance development programs for the people of Eastern Province in the broader context for the modernization and development of Zambia by advocating and defending for their interests and rights in all sectors. The coalition recognizes that the region has abundant natural resources and the local people must always be engaged and prioritized to discover and actualize their full developmental potential just like other Zambians elsewhere.

Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON