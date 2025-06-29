Nelson Chamisa Breaks Silence On Being ZANU PF Agent Allegations

Nelson Chamisa finally addresses rumours of being a ZANU PF agent

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has responded to persistent gossip accusing him of being a ZANU PF agent. The claims have circulated for years, with some accusing him of secretly aiding the ruling party. In a post on X dated 28 June 2025, Chamisa finally broke his silence.

“I’m used to being blamed for literally everything and anything… Some gossip that I found and formed Zanu PF in 1963… Some gossip that I have rainmaking powers yet I withhold the rains and cause droughts… Yet some gossip that I cause every misfortune that befalls them,” he posted.

He urged Zimbabweans to ignore what he described as “profitless gossip” and instead focus on their faith.

“Never waste precious time on profitless gossip. Invest more time in the gospel of salvation — the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Chamisa’s statement came in response to a direct question posed by an X user, after he had tweeted about Job Sikhala’s new book.

“People they been gossiping that you’re a ZANU pf agent, is this true?” user @Terrenc14834103 asked.

Chamisa’s response quickly went viral, with his post gaining thousands of views within hours.

Social media backlash after political comeback

Chamisa’s remarks follow mounting criticism over his recent return to frontline politics, just months after stepping away from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In an interview with The Standard published days earlier, Chamisa explained:

“Leaving the CCC is different from leaving the people of Zimbabwe whom I so deeply respect and value. I left the old vehicle only because ZANU-PF had captured and compromised it.”

He also described ZANU PF’s “Vision 2030” agenda as a distraction.

“The whole 2030 nonsense is a desperate attempt to avoid the people… It is an attempt to create a window for further destroying an otherwise beautiful country.”

But his comeback has not been warmly received by everyone. Some Zimbabweans expressed frustration over what they see as political inconsistency.

One user on X wrote:

“He must get a life. Hatisi imbwa dzake isu. Ngaamiswe hake mukomana (We are not his dogs. That young man must be initiated).”

“I’m not going to waste my time ever again going to vote in Zimbabwe. The opposition are a paid lot and they don’t care about the masses.”

Others accused him of abandoning the struggle only to return when convenient.

“Chamisa ngaambomira kukonzeresa confusion (should stop causing confusion). What new is he bringing except to legitimise a flawed process?” wrote @mattiedziva.

A legacy of controversy

Chamisa’s political career has never been short of controversy. He left the MDC in 2022 after internal wrangles and formed CCC — which he later abandoned in January 2024, calling it “hijacked” and “contaminated.”

In his 13-page resignation statement, he said:

“The original CCC idea has however been contaminated, bastardized, hijacked by ZANU PF through the abuse of State institutions.”

Throughout his career, Chamisa has claimed to face threats to his life, including an alleged assassination attempt in 2022 and physical assaults in previous years.

He remains one of the most visible opposition figures in Zimbabwe but continues to polarise opinion, particularly after abruptly returning to the political stage.