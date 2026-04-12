NEMUMBA WARNS AGAINST RETURN OF PF, URGES ZAMBIANS TO RALLY BEHIND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

MUMBA WARNS AGAINST RETURN OF PF, URGES ZAMBIANS TO RALLY BEHIND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

April 12-2026

Lusaka -Former Vice President Nevers Mumba has urged Zambians not to gamble with the country’s future by returning the Patriotic Front to power, warning that the former ruling party lacks a credible agenda for the nation.

Dr. Mumba said the Patriotic Front should never be entrusted with leadership again because its previous administration left Zambia in a vulnerable economic and governance position.

Speaking in Lusaka on Sunday during the filing of nominations for President Hakainde Hichilema as the presidential candidate of the United Party for National Development ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections, Dr. Mumba said the country must safeguard the progress achieved under the current administration.

He urged citizens to approach the forthcoming elections with seriousness and political maturity by carefully scrutinising leaders and rejecting any attempt by the Patriotic Front to return to the instruments of power.

Dr. Mumba stated that under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia has regained governance stability and restored confidence both locally and internationally.

He observed that the country is increasingly earning admiration from the international community due to the leadership style and reform agenda championed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr. Mumba further said he is proud of the direction Zambia has taken under President Hakainde Hichilema, describing the Head of State’s leadership as transformative and focused on national renewal.

He added that the country’s economy is steadily recovering and that the lives of ordinary Zambians are gradually improving under the policies being implemented by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr. Mumba called on progressive and well-meaning Zambians to turn out in large numbers on August 13, 2026 and give a renewed mandate to President Hakainde Hichilema in order to consolidate peace, stability, and national development.

He charged that Zambia continues to enjoy peace, unity, and democratic stability under the leadership of the United Party for National Development and President Hakainde Hichilema.

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