Nestle Boss Fired for Relationship with his immediate Subbordinate





Giant Food Company Fires CEO After ‘Anonymous Reports’ Raise Alleged Romantic Relationship with Employee





Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe following an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, the company announced on Monday





The Switzerland-based food company Nestlé said it fired its CEO, Laurent Freixe, following an investigation that he allegedly had an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a subordinate.





Freixe had served as CEO since last year.



The company said Philipp Navratil has taken over the role as Nestlé’s CEO.