Netanyahu and Trump draw a “red line” against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he reached a clear agreement with Donald Trump: Iran must NEVER be allowed to keep the capability to develop nuclear weapons.





According to Netanyahu, any final deal with Tehran must include the complete dismantling of Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities and the removal of enriched nuclear material from Iranian territory.





The statement comes as Washington and Tehran continue high-stakes negotiations aimed at easing regional tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil routes. But inside Israel, fears are growing that a temporary agreement could freeze the conflict without fully eliminating Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.





Netanyahu also confirmed that Trump backed Israel’s “right to defend itself” against threats from all fronts, including Hezbollah and Lebanon.





Behind closed doors, the message is becoming clearer: the U.S. wants to avoid a massive regional war… while Israel insists that Iran’s nuclear program must be completely neutralized.



⚠️ The Middle East could be approaching a defining geopolitical turning point.