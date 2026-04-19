Netanyahu Drops Hammer: Israeli Strikes Stopped Iran’s Nuclear Bomb in Its Tracks





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a blunt warning Sunday: recent joint Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran smashed Tehran’s rush toward nuclear weapons and saved the Jewish people from potential annihilation.





“Had we not acted against Iran, they would have had the nuclear bomb, and it would have been the beginning of the end of the Jewish people,” Netanyahu stated.





The strikes, part of operations like Rising Lion, targeted Iran’s underground nuclear sites, enrichment facilities, missile programs, and key regime figures. Intelligence showed Tehran was on the verge of weaponizing its enriched uranium stockpile, burying capabilities deep under mountains to make them nearly untouchable.





Netanyahu has sounded the alarm on Iran’s nuclear ambitions for decades, vowing never to allow a second Holocaust. This time, with strong U.S. backing under President Trump, Israel refused to wait for the ayatollahs to cross the finish line.





While critics recycle the tired line that Iran has been “weeks away” forever, the facts on the ground tell a different story: destroyed facilities, degraded missile capacity, and a regime reeling from precision hits that bought years of breathing room for Israel and the region.





In a dangerous neighborhood where Iran arms terrorists and chants “death to Israel,” strong leadership means acting decisively instead of hoping for the best. Netanyahu made clear: survival isn’t negotiable. The strikes didn’t just delay the threat—they confronted it head-on, proving once again that weakness invites disaster while resolve preserves peace through strength.-DTP