Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the conflict with Iran “is not over,” signaling that Israel will continue pressure campaigns until Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure is fully dismantled





Speaking amid rising regional tensions, Netanyahu also voiced support for stronger direct U.S. involvement targeting Iran’s nuclear materials and strategic capabilities, arguing that Tehran must not be allowed to preserve pathways toward nuclear weapons development





The remarks are expected to further intensify tensions across the Middle East as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled and military deployments continue expanding throughout the region





Regional analysts warn the latest statements highlight the widening gap between ongoing negotiation efforts and the increasingly hardline rhetoric emerging from multiple sides of the conflict