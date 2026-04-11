Netanyahu: IDF Is “The Most Moral Army in the World”



Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israel Defense Forces is “the most moral army in the world,” while criticizing Spain for what he described as efforts to discredit Israeli soldiers.





He said Israel will not remain passive toward countries that “attack Israel instead of terrorism,” and confirmed the removal of Spain’s representative from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat.





The remarks highlight growing diplomatic tensions, as Netanyahu continues to repeat the claim that the IDF maintains the highest moral standards.