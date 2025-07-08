Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize amid Middle East talks



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during a private White House dinner.





The nomination, presented in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, lauded Trump’s “steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security, and stability” globally, spotlighting his role in the Abraham Accords and recent ceasefire negotiations in the Middle East.





Netanyahu highlighted Trump’s efforts in brokering a potential 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, alongside his diplomatic intervention in the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year. “This recognition is well-deserved,” Netanyahu stated, emphasizing Trump’s contributions to regional stability. Trump, visibly moved, called the nomination “very meaningful,” particularly as it came from a key ally.





The nomination, Trump’s second this year after Pakistan’s endorsement in May, has stirred debate.





Supporters view it as a testament to Trump’s unconventional diplomacy, while critics argue it’s a symbolic gesture amid ongoing tensions and domestic controversies.





The Nobel Committee, which evaluates nominees based on lasting contributions to peace, will announce its decision later this year.