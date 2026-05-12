Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel aims to end its dependence on U.S. military aid within the next 10 years, calling for a major “reset” in financial relations with Washington





Speaking during an interview with 60 Minutes, Netanyahu said Israel should begin reducing reliance on American military support immediately despite currently receiving billions of dollars annually under existing defense agreements





He also admitted that Israel underestimated Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt global energy markets during the current regional conflict





Netanyahu further argued that weakening Iran’s leadership structure could eventually collapse Tehran’s regional network of allied armed groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis





The remarks come as the conflict involving Iran continues reshaping political and military calculations across the Middle East and inside Washington itself