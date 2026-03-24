Netanyahu Signals No Letup in Pressure on Iran Amid Trump-Backed Talks



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a firm message Monday, backing U.S. President Donald Trump’s outreach to Iran while making clear Israel will keep hitting hard until its core security demands are met.





In a video statement released shortly after Trump’s announcement of “productive” discussions with Tehran and a temporary pause on strikes against Iranian power plants, Netanyahu confirmed he had spoken with Trump earlier in the day.





Netanyahu said: “Earlier today, I spoke with our friends, President Trump. President Trump believes that there is a chance to leverage the great achievements of the IDF and the US military to realize the war goals of the agreement. An agreement that will protect our vital interests.

At the same time, we continue to attack both Iran and Lebanon. We sanctify the missile and nuclear programs to the last detail and continue to severely harm Hezbollah. Just a few days ago we eliminated two more nuclear scientists and the hand is still outstretched. We will protect our vital interests in any situation.”





The remarks underscore Israel’s dual approach: openness to diplomacy that safeguards its security, paired with unrelenting military action against Iran’s nuclear and missile efforts and its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu’s reference to recent assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists reinforces that Israel views continued strikes as essential leverage, not a bargaining chip to be shelved during negotiations.





While Trump described the talks as advancing toward resolution and delayed further U.S. action to allow progress, Iranian officials have denied any direct negotiations are underway and rejected concessions without full U.S. accountability for prior hostilities.

Netanyahu’s statement leaves no doubt: Israel will not ease its campaign until an agreement fully neutralizes the threats it faces.