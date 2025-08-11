Netanyahu’s Gaza plan: Escalation or solution?

In a dramatic escalation of the nearly two-year war on Gaza, Israel’s security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to “defeat Hamas.”

The plan, which authorizes the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to take military control of Gaza City, has sparked controversy and concern over its potential humanitarian consequences.



According to Netanyahu, the plan is not an occupation but a “takeover” aimed at dismantling Hamas, securing the release of hostages, and eventually handing governance to a third-party Arab force.

The cabinet endorsed five key principles: disarming Hamas, returning all hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, establishing Israeli security control, and creating a civilian administration not led by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

However, critics warn that this dual approach, combining military expansion with humanitarian aid, risks deepening the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The enclave is already on the brink of famine, with over 11,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition.

Aid groups fear that the new offensive will further restrict food access and displace tens of thousands more civilians.

The plan has also sparked protests across Israel, with hostage families accusing the government of sacrificing their loved ones for political gain.

Hamas has condemned the plan as a “blatant coup” against negotiations, warning that any expansion will come at a heavy cost.

As the situation in Gaza hangs in the balance, the international community is left wondering whether this plan will lead to Hamas’s collapse or irreversible devastation and regional instability.

Netanyahu’s government insists that the goal is to dismantle Hamas, but critics argue that the plan is a form of domination, erasing the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

In a recent statement, Netanyahu emphasized that there will be no vote on a Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas accepts Israel’s terms.

This stance has raised concerns about the prospects for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, and the new offensive is likely to exacerbate the crisis.

As the conflict escalates, it’s essential to consider the human cost and the long-term implications for the region.

Will this plan lead to a lasting solution, or will it perpetuate the cycle of violence and suffering? Only time will tell.