Netizens roast Lungu over call for protest, demand he brings back his children

FORMER President Edgar Lungu’s recent call for Zambians to protest against what he called a government sponsored attack on democracy has backfired, with citizens mocking him online.





Lungu found himself at the receiving end of public backlash after he issued a statement criticising what he described as an attempt by President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to undermine democracy and reverse a 2020 Constitutional Court (Concourt) ruling.





The 2020 ruling, which was delivered during Lungu’s presidency, declared it unconstitutional for ministers to remain in office and on payroll after the dissolution of Parliament, a practice his administration had implemented in 2016.



The Concourt not only ruled against this practice but also ordered his ministers to refund the salaries and allowances they received during the period.





Lungu’s recent remarks were in response to a new petition filed by a Lusaka based lawyer who is now reportedly challenging the ConCourt ruling, asking the Court to quash their earlier decision of 2020, which he claims is being sponsored by the UPND government as part of a broader agenda to manipulate the judiciary.



In his statement, Lungu labeled the move as another high profile assault on the judiciary, democracy and constitutionalism.





He also likened it to the December 10, 2024 Concourt decision that barred him from contesting future elections.



Lungu went on to call on citizens to stand up against the petition through peaceful protests and legal actions.





However, his call to action was met with widespread criticism, with many netizens in his comment section accusing him of hypocrisy and urging him to “bring back his children” from abroad to lead the protests.



Many questioned why Lungu’s children, Tasila and Dalitso, allegedly living abroad, are not leading the charge of his concerns about the Constitutional Court’s proceedings.





His Facebook page was met with comments from citizens who expressed disapproval of his remarks.



One of the netizens by the name of Likezo Pumulu advised Lungu to keep quiet, telling him that things were no longer the same as he could not be able to manicure cases anymore.





“Sometimes silence is Golden. The Constitutional court has not even sat to look at the case and you are already crying foul. Problem you think things will be the way they used to happen during your tenure where you used to manipulate cases. Bola panshi Mwisho..just continue watching from the terraces,” he said.



Other commenters mockingly addressed the former president, urging him to bring back Dalitso and Tasila to Zambia so they could lead with the protests that their father was calling for.





“Tell Tasila to come, we fight this government together,” commented Basil.



“Peaceful demonstration while your children are safe abroad. Sir bring them to lead by example,” wrote Simon Kalaba.



Joseph Malasa wrote:,“Are Tasila and Dalitso going to be in the forefront when we do a peaceful demonstration?”





Pearson Chisuka: “Count me out, your children are abroad then you want your friend’s children to stand up and fight dad, no sir, please count me out of this fight I beg.”



Other netizens advised the former President to stand up alone and protest if he was really affected.





“Since you are a lawyer, stand up alone first.”



“When you were breaking rules of law, didn’t you think that there will be time when the broken laws will stand again. Be ready to bear it with the ones you were eating with and leave us alone please,” read one of the comments.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 16, 2025