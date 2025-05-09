NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT UNDER HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS ACHIEVED A LOT – GRACE CHIVUBE





Lusaka – Grace Chivube, a Trustee of the United Party for National Development (UPND), has said that the New Dawn government led by President Hakainde Hichilema has done a lot to improve the lives of Zambians, and party officials must take time to inform citizens about these achievements.





Addressing party officials drawn from different wards, this morning during a party mobilisation meeting at Chawama Skills Center in Chawama Constituency.

Ms. Chivube emphasized the need for leaders at all levels to remain accountable and engaged with the people they serve.





She urged officials to clearly explain what the government has done to deliver development.



“It is our responsibility to speak to the people about what this government is doing,” she said.





Ms. Chivube also warned against the misuse of public projects and urged leaders to be honest when entrusted with developmental initiatives.





“When you are given projects, be transparent. These projects are for the people, not for personal gain,” she stated.



She further encouraged grassroots mobilisation and asked party officials to work in unity to strengthen the UPND in the constituency.





“We must work together and build this party from the ground up,” she added.



The meeting was part of ongoing efforts by the UPND to strengthen its structures ahead of future political engagements.



© UPND MEDIA TEAM