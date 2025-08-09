New Dawn Government’s Commitment to Accountability: A Lesson for All in Public Office

By Timmy

The recent sentencing of former Defence Minister Davies Chama and Dumisani Nyoni to eight years imprisonment with hard labour by the Mongu High Court is a powerful reminder of the New Dawn Government’s unwavering commitment to justice and accountability.

Delivered by Judge John Mbuzi, the judgment stems from a 2015 incident during the Mulobezi parliamentary by-election in Western Province, where the two were found guilty of acts intended to cause grievous harm to UPND member Mushaukwa Mushaukwa, whom they shot during a political altercation.

This conviction is not just about punishing wrongdoers—it reflects the high standards the New Dawn Government has set for itself and for the nation. It is proof that no one, regardless of their former or current position, is above the law. Such decisive action has strengthened public confidence, showing that the government is delivering according to the people’s expectations.

However, this moment should serve as more than just a victory for justice. It is a warning to those currently in public office: power is a responsibility, not a tool for personal or political gain. Abuse of office carries consequences, and history has shown that a day of reckoning always comes for those who misuse authority.

Let this case be a lesson to all leaders—past, present, and future—that the mandate to serve the people must always be exercised with integrity, fairness, and accountability. The New Dawn Government’s example should inspire those in office to uphold the highest standards and avoid the mistakes of the past.

