BREAKING: New Email Reveals Melania Trump Called Ghislaine Maxwell “Dear G” and Signed It “Love, Melania” — Now She’s Calling It a “Trivial Note”





This is not rumor. This is not speculation. This is her own words, in her own email, now part of the public record.



“Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture.”





JE. Jeffrey Epstein. She’s complimenting a magazine profile of Jeffrey Epstein, warmly, casually, like you’d text a close friend.





She continued: “I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!”





She signed it: *Love, Melania.*



Love. Not “regards.” Not “sincerely.” **Love.**



And now, faced with her own email, her own signature, her own words, her response is to call it “casual correspondence.” A “trivial note.”





She also denied any relationship with Maxwell or Epstein. None. Whatsoever.



But there are only two things that can be true here, and neither is good.





Either she had no relationship with these people and was signing emails “Love” to a woman she barely knew who was running a child sex trafficking operation, which raises its own questions about judgment.





Or she did have a relationship with them, and is now standing in front of the country calling it a trivial note and blaming “politically motivated individuals.”



She then condemned the people surfacing this story as trying to “gain financially and climb politically.”





The emails were in the Epstein files. The Epstein files that millionsq of Americans demanded be released. Those aren’t political operatives. That’s a federal investigation.



This isn’t a smear. This is a document. With a date. With her name on it.- Really American