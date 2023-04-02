NEW FEMALE TEACHER AMONG ‘THE 30, 000+ BALLY TEACHERS’ THROWS IN A TOWEL ON HER TEACHING CAREER

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A female teacher from Mpongwe, who once shared a video of her children in class repeating whatever came out of her mouth, has finally called it quit saying these children are unteachable, I am going back to the Convent School.

According to information available, a woman whose name has been withheld, last year left her full time job at a Convent School in Kitwe and left for Mpongwe with so much excitement after being given a chance to join the public service by Bally.

However, after teaching for two terms, she has thrown in a towel on her career saying it is hard to teach in villages. A few weeks ago, a video made by her went viral on the social in which she was drilling her learners but they kept on echoing whatever she said.

“The cat is on the table”

“Where is the cat?”

Expecting her learners to say ‘the cat is on the table’ became a real war in class. It was like real staged drama.

Teacher starts : the cat is on the table.

Pupils response : the cat is on the table.

Teacher asks a question: where is the cat?

Pupils response: where is the cat?

This continued for minutes until the teacher was forced to record a video of her grade seven pupils failing to understand basic English.

Yesterday, the named teacher after being angered by her grade sevens who during the test labeled a flower with the ‘anus, stomach and large intestines’ reportedly went to the Debs office and asked if there was a chance to be transfered rather than continue to suffer teaching learners who do not respond to stimuli.

However, the response of the officials she found at the Debs office was ‘a teacher is schooled to teach’ go back and work on your techniques. You complain about unemployment so what now?

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the teacher in question did not respond to the officials after hearing their say on the matter but went outside and drafted a resignation letter.

If this be the end of my career let it be so, I miss the Convent School, she told them after handing in her letter. I pray the accept me back. For me teaching is passion and I do not care about money or job security.