New govt in Malawi has Increased petrol price at MWK3,499, which is K48.11 in Zambian Kwacha

# REVIEW OF PRICES OF PETROL AND DIESEL
**Regulating Energy for Sustainable Development**
The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) considered trends in prices of petroleum products on the international market as well as exchange rate movements since pump prices were last reviewed **in November 2023** and noted the following:
**1)** Free-On-Board (FoB) prices of Petrol and Diesel decreased by -10.64 percent (%) and 18.14 percent (%), respectively.
**2)** The Malawi Kwacha remained stable trading at MWK1,751.00 against the United States Dollar (USD). However, **importers were being quoted an average market exchange rate of MWK2,350.00/USD**.
**3)** The FOB prices, road freight rates, railage, insurance and handling, and in-transit losses at the market exchange rate of the MWK2,350.00/USD result in increased In-Bond Landed Costs (IBLC) by 52.42 percent (%) and 49.67 percent (%) for Petrol and Diesel, respectively.
Under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), prices are revised when changes in the petroleum products landed costs are beyond the ±5% trigger limit. Considering the differences between the actual and deemed IBLCs under APM, both **petrol and diesel qualify for price revision** since the changes in their landed costs are beyond the ±5% trigger limit. Therefore, to enable sustained fuel supply and attain cost reflective pricing, Petrol and Diesel prices have been adjusted upwards effective **1st October 2025** as follows:
| Product | Ruling Pump Price (MWK/litre) | Approved Pump Price (MWK/litre) | % Change |
|———|——————————-|———————————-|———-|
| Petrol | 2,530.00 | 3,499.00 | 38.30% |
| Diesel | 2,734.00 | 3,500.00 | 28.02% |
By law, all operators are required to sell petroleum products at prices not exceeding the above approved regulated maximum pump prices.
**Charles Kambauwa**
BOARD CHAIRPERSON
*30 September 2025*
