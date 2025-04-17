NEW HERITAGE PARTY URGES OPPOSITION UNITY AFTER APRIL 10 BY-ELECTION



Lusaka… Thursday April 17, 2025



In the wake of the local government by-elections held on April 10, 2025, the New Heritage Party has issued a strong call for unity among Zambia’s opposition parties.



In a statement delivered by the party’s Chief Spokesperson, Mr. Aggephrey Brill, the party emphasized the critical need for collective action to challenge the ruling party’s dominance.





The New Heritage Party noted with interest the election results, observing that the ruling party often secured victories by narrow margins, particularly in constituencies where opposition parties ran separate candidates.



Mr. Brill stated that a combined opposition front would have outperformed the ruling UPND, referencing the collective results of the Socialist Party and Citizens First in Kala Ward of Kawambwa district, as a clear example.



According to the party, these outcomes highlighted the importance of opposition unity, which they asserted could lead to better results for the Zambian people.





Mr. Brill argued that a united opposition would be more effective in developing a shared vision for the country’s future and in holding the ruling party accountable.



He further warned that failure to unite could jeopardize the survival of opposition parties in Zambia.



Mr. Brill expressed concern that the ruling party was more determined than ever to retain power, suggesting that divided opposition efforts made it easier for the government to suppress dissent.



To strengthen voter confidence and increase electoral success, the New Heritage Party proposed that opposition parties jointly select a presidential candidate and running mate, and coordinate their efforts for other key positions such as Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Councilors.





Mr. Brill emphasized that this approach would prevent vote-splitting and enhance representation.



Acknowledging that compromise was vital for progress, he noted that even revolutionary movements required flexibility and pragmatism.



He urged opposition leaders to set aside personal ambitions for the sake of national interest, likening the political path to one that required navigating difficult twists and turns.



Mr. Brill concluded by expressing hope that a united opposition could change the course of Zambian history.



He suggested that a coalition could lead to better governance, economic stability, and improved access to services.



The spokesperson stressed that Zambia’s future hinged on the decisions made now, calling on all opposition parties to rise to the challenge and restore the people’s power through unity.