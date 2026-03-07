

NEW HERITAGE PARTY’S APPEAL TO WOMEN’S GROUPS



6 March 2026



Dear Women’s Groups,



Attention: The Politicization of the 2026 Women’s Day Celebration by the UPND Government and the Deliberate Attempt to Thwart the Participation of Opposition Political Parties Not Aligned with the Ruling Party





I write to bring to your attention the disturbing developments and the sequence of events that have led to the ongoing attempts to block or severely limit the participation of opposition political parties in this year’s Women’s Day celebrations.





Last year, women from the Patriotic Front participated in the Women’s Day commemorations in large numbers across the country. In many of the major cities and towns, their presence was both visible and significant. This development appears to have greatly unsettled the ruling UPND, which in several instances found itself outnumbered during the celebrations.





In what now appears to be a calculated attempt to prevent a repeat of last year’s situation, particularly in an election year, the UPND government has reportedly directed that the participation of political parties in this year’s Women’s Day celebrations be subjected to clearance by District Commissioners. These District Commissioners are not neutral public officials in practice; they are political appointees who are openly aligned with the ruling party.





Under this new arrangement, any political party wishing to participate must first obtain clearance by submitting its certificate of registration, the details of its President and Secretary General, and national registration cards of those leading the participating group. Even more troubling is the imposition of an arbitrary restriction limiting participation to between 25 and 50 individuals per party.





In essence, the same onerous requirements that the Electoral Commission of Zambia demands from political parties during elections are now being imposed by District Commissioners merely for women to participate in a national commemoration that should be inclusive and non-partisan. This bureaucratic gatekeeping is clearly designed to discourage and suppress the participation of women affiliated with opposition political parties.





Women’s Day is meant to celebrate the achievements, dignity, and rights of all women, regardless of their political affiliation. It should never be reduced to a partisan event or monopolized by the ruling party for political advantage.





I therefore urge your organizations to intervene in this matter and speak out against these unjust restrictions. Women must not have their rights curtailed simply because of their political choices. The freedom of association and participation in public life are fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution, and they must be respected.





What is unfolding risks turning a national celebration of women into a political rally for the ruling party. Such an outcome would undermine both the spirit and the purpose of Women’s Day.



Yours sincerely.



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party