NEW HERITAGE PARTY’S RESPONSE TO MS. DOLIKA BANDA ‘S ANNOUNCEMENT AS A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR THE 2026 ELECTIONS.





18/08/25



On behalf of the New Heritage Party and on my own behalf, I wish to welcome my sister DOLIKA BANDA to the political arena.





I take note that DOLIKA is bringing impacable credentials from the private, the corporate and international financial sector. She has already demonstrated her principled stand on national matters. These are the kind of leadership qualities Zambians must be looking for in those of us that are presenting themselves for leadership not only at Presidential level but all levels of public service.





I look forward to collaborating with her, not only as a political colleague in the opposition but also as a fellow woman working hard to break the invisible but hard to crack glass ceiling that continues to keep women, not withstanding our qualifications, out of the top political positions in the nation, and unfortunately on a worldwide basis.





My word of encouragement to her is that, she must not be intimidated, distracted and be ready to weather the headwinds of naysayers of every description.



In this political moment,in our country every voice raised on behalf of our suffering masses is critical and in unity of purpose the future of this country is guaranteed.





CHISHALA KATEKA

PRESIDENT – NEW HERITAGE PARTY