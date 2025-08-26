NEW JUDGE REPLACING DAVID KAZADI RECEIVES BACKLASH AS THE ICON SHOW LOVERS CALL HIM “KAZADI WANNABE”





The Icon Zambia has advanced to the next stage as 35 contestants continue to battle with vocals and melodies for the ultimate prize.





With Kazadi in the background, a new judge has been introduced, and most of the show’s fans do not like his judging style after hearing his commentary on a contestants who most of viewers thought did extremely well.





His comment on the contestant who performed exceptionally well left his colleague Judge Cleo Ice Queen and other contestants in shock. “Oh, wow!” Judge Cleo Ice exclaimed after hearing the new judge’s comment.





He said, “Wow, I couldn’t wait for it to end. Geez, it’s like somebody trying to brush your teeth with a grinder, you know. Oh, wow





He continued, “So I couldn’t wait for it to end. I mean, at this stage of the competition, I mean, why are we still having acts like this? You know, are you, it’s like you don’t understand where you are.”





One social user reacting to the video about what to expect this week giving the show’s fans a glimpse of the new judge said, “Even his friends got surprised at what the judge said. The guy is good.”





Another social user said, “Mmm, are we safe? Because this guy made me smile, but iyeee! Ba new kazadi aba awe, his worse than the owner of the name.”





Well, the new judge is here and for the contestants who were listening to what seemed like a great delivery being described as the worst have a lot of work to do to impress the “New Kazadi.”





