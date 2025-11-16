New political party sparks debate over R2 million fundraising gala



The newly launched Afrika Mayibuye Movement, led by former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, is facing criticism over its upcoming fundraising gala, where the top-tier package a seat at the table with Shivambu carries a staggering R2 million price tag. The black-tie event is set for 28 November 2025 at the Mhulu Boutique Hotel.





The gala features a tiered sponsorship model, with prices ranging from R10,000 for entry-level seats to R2 million for the “Mayibuye Diamond” package offering dinner with Shivambu himself.





Funds raised will go towards the party’s first national convention in December and ongoing operational costs.



Shivambu, who co-founded the EFF before briefly leading the MK Party, has claimed his new movement has grown faster than any other liberation movement in its early months.





He has positioned the party as the “true liberation movement,” dismissing his former affiliations with the EFF, ANC, and MK Party.





Critics question the optics of charging millions for a dinner while the party campaigns for the poor, advocating state control of key sectors, land reform, and free education.





Supporters note that similar high-priced events have precedent, with the EFF charging R1.2 million for a seat with Julius Malema in 2023.





As the gala approaches, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement faces the challenge of raising substantial funds without alienating the grassroots supporters it claims to champion.